The High Point Panthers (1-0) battle the Wofford Terriers (1-0) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium. It tips at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Wofford vs. High Point Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

The Terriers shot 47.3% from the field last season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 44.1% the Panthers allowed to opponents.

In games Wofford shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 13-9 overall.

The Panthers ranked 32nd in rebounding in college basketball, the Terriers finished 258th.

Last year, the Terriers put up only 2.5 fewer points per game (74.7) than the Panthers allowed (77.2).

Wofford went 7-5 last season when scoring more than 77.2 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison

Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 69.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Terriers allowed 68.6 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 77.

Wofford sunk 7.6 three-pointers per game with a 33.2% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.3 fewer threes and 1.9% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.9, 35.1%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule