The Wofford Terriers should win their game against the Citadel Bulldogs at 2:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, according to our computer model. If you're wanting more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wofford vs. Citadel Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Wofford (-2.9) 45.0 Wofford 24, Citadel 21

Wofford Betting Info (2023)

The Terriers have covered the spread once in two opportunities this season.

The Terriers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Citadel Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, four of Bulldogs games went over the point total.

Terriers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Citadel 9.3 37.6 12.5 40.0 6.8 35.6 Wofford 13.6 29.1 17.0 26.3 10.8 31.4

