Winthrop vs. Drexel: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 11
The Winthrop Eagles (1-1) host the Drexel Dragons (0-1) at Winthrop Coliseum on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Venue: Winthrop Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Winthrop Betting Records & Stats
- Winthrop put together a 12-16-0 ATS record last year.
- Winthrop (12-16-0 ATS) covered the spread 42.9% of the time, 17.1% less often than Drexel (15-10-0) last year.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Winthrop
|73.8
|140.5
|74.4
|136.8
|143.6
|Drexel
|66.7
|140.5
|62.4
|136.8
|131.5
Additional Winthrop Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Eagles averaged 11.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Dragons allowed (62.4).
- Winthrop went 11-11 against the spread and 14-11 overall last season when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Winthrop vs. Drexel Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Winthrop
|12-16-0
|16-12-0
|Drexel
|15-10-0
|10-15-0
Winthrop vs. Drexel Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Winthrop
|Drexel
|10-4
|Home Record
|12-3
|4-11
|Away Record
|3-9
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-2-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.1
|71.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|61.4
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-7-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-6-0
