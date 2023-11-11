Saturday's game between the Drexel Dragons (0-1) and Winthrop Eagles (1-1) matching up at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Drexel, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 5:30 PM ET on November 11.

The matchup has no set line.

Winthrop vs. Drexel Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Rock Hill, South Carolina Venue: Winthrop Coliseum

Winthrop vs. Drexel Score Prediction

Prediction: Drexel 71, Winthrop 60

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Drexel

Computer Predicted Spread: Drexel (-10.3)

Drexel (-10.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Winthrop Performance Insights

On offense, Winthrop was the 127th-ranked team in the country (73.8 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 299th (74.4 points allowed per game).

The Eagles were the 16th-worst squad in the country in rebounds per game (28.0) and 192nd in rebounds allowed (31.5) last year.

Winthrop was 307th in the country in assists (11.4 per game) last season.

The Eagles made 8.8 3-pointers per game and shot 37.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 42nd and 29th, respectively, in the country.

Winthrop gave up 7.9 3-pointers per game and conceded 35.1% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 263rd and 272nd, respectively, in the country.

Winthrop attempted 45.3% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last year, and 54.7% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 36% of Winthrop's buckets were 3-pointers, and 64% were 2-pointers.

