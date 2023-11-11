Best Bets & Odds for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina Game – Saturday, November 11
Sun Belt opponents will clash when the Texas State Bobcats (6-3) battle the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3). Below, we break down the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23
- Texas State has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Bobcats have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter.
- This season, Coastal Carolina has won three out of the five games in which it has been the underdog.
- This season, the Chanticleers have won three of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +115 on the moneyline.
- The Bobcats have a 58.3% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Coastal Carolina (+2.5)
- Against the spread, Texas State is 4-4-0 this year.
- The Bobcats have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 2.5 points or more (in four chances).
- Coastal Carolina owns a record of 7-2-0 against the spread this year.
- The Chanticleers have been underdogs by 2.5 points or more four times this year and are 3-1 ATS in those matchups.
Parlay your bets together on the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (57.5)
- Five of Texas State's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 57.5 points.
- There have been just two games featuring Coastal Carolina this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 57.5.
- Texas State averages 36.2 points per game against Coastal Carolina's 30, amounting to 8.7 points over the game's point total of 57.5.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Texas State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|62.2
|61.3
|63.1
|Implied Total AVG
|37
|36.8
|37.3
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|1-3-0
|3-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|3-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Coastal Carolina
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|58.6
|56.3
|60.5
|Implied Total AVG
|34.6
|35.3
|34
|ATS Record
|7-2-0
|3-1-0
|4-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-7-0
|1-3-0
|1-4-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-1
|1-1
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-2
|1-0
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.