Our projection model predicts the Morgan State Bears will defeat the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

South Carolina State vs. Morgan State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Morgan State (-8.2) 44.7 Morgan State 26, South Carolina State 18

South Carolina State Betting Info (2022)

The Bulldogs had a record of just 2-7-1 against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bulldogs games.

Morgan State Betting Info (2022)

The Bears covered six times in 10 chances against the spread last year.

The Bears and their opponent combined to hit the over seven out of 10 times last season.

Bulldogs vs. Bears 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Carolina State 23.0 27.3 30.3 17.0 19.8 35.3 Morgan State 16.8 22.9 15.3 19.0 18.3 26.8

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.