After the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Robert Streb is in 54th place at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Robert Streb at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to win the tournament this week. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Robert Streb Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Streb has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished a single of his most recent 13 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Streb has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Streb has had an average finish of 45th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Streb has not finished within five strokes of the winner or posted a better-than-average score in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 44 -9 265 0 7 0 0 $242,582

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Streb has had an average finishing position of 43rd.

Streb has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

Streb last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 29th.

The par-71 course measures 6,828 yards this week, which is 173 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Streb will take to the 6,828-yard course this week at Port Royal Golf Course after having played courses with an average length of 7,269 yards during the past year.

Streb's Last Time Out

Streb was in the 21st percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.10 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which landed him in the 14th percentile among all competitors.

Streb was better than 91% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Streb did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the field averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Streb did not have a bogey or worse (the other competitors averaged 1.4).

Streb's three birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.1.

At that last outing, Streb had a bogey or worse on four of 20 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Streb ended the World Wide Technology Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (6.7), with five on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Streb finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Streb's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

