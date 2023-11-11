Michael Bunting will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Bunting vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +145)

0.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 13 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 15:31 on the ice per game.

In three of 13 games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has registered a point in a game six times this season over 13 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Bunting has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 13 games played, including multiple assists once.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 40.8% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Bunting has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bunting Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+3) ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 13 Games 10 8 Points 2 3 Goals 1 5 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.