When the Carolina Hurricanes take on the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, will Jaccob Slavin score a goal? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

Slavin has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted three shots in one game against the Lightning this season, but has not scored.

Slavin has zero points on the power play.

Slavin's shooting percentage is 7.7%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:20 Away L 5-2 11/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:24 Home W 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 24:09 Away W 4-3 OT 11/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 2-1 10/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 24:21 Away W 3-2 10/27/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:05 Home W 3-0 10/26/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 23:54 Home W 3-2 OT 10/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 22:49 Away L 3-0 10/21/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 18:15 Away L 6-4 10/19/2023 Kraken 2 0 2 20:54 Away L 7-4

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

