The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jesperi Kotkaniemi, Nikita Kucherov and others in this contest.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida

Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Lightning Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

One of Carolina's most productive offensive players this season is Kotkaniemi, who has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) and plays an average of 15:19 per game.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Martin Necas has 11 points (0.8 per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 0 0 0 1 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Sebastian Aho has scored three goals and added eight assists through 11 games for Carolina.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Panthers Nov. 10 1 0 1 2 vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 0 1 5 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: Tampa Bay Lightning

Nikita Kucherov Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

1.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +160)

Kucherov has scored 11 goals (0.8 per game) and dished out 12 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the Tampa Bay offense with 23 total points (1.6 per game). He takes 4.5 shots per game, shooting 17.5%.

Kucherov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 at Canadiens Nov. 7 1 1 2 6 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 2 2 4 5 at Senators Nov. 4 1 4 5 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 5

Brayden Point Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Brayden Point is a leading scorer for Tampa Bay with 18 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 12 assists in 14 games.

Point Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 at Canadiens Nov. 7 0 1 1 3 at Maple Leafs Nov. 6 1 1 2 2 at Senators Nov. 4 3 1 4 5 at Blue Jackets Nov. 2 0 0 0 1

