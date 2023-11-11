Hurricanes vs. Lightning: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-4) host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-6) at Amalie Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO, with each team back in action after a loss. The Lightning are coming off a 5-3 defeat to the Chicago Blackhawks, while the Hurricanes fell to the Florida Panthers 5-2 in their most recent game.
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Lightning (-110)
|Hurricanes (-110)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Hurricanes Betting Insights
- The Hurricanes have been an underdog twice so far this season, and went 0-2 in those games.
- Carolina has played as a moneyline underdog of -110 or longer twice this season, and lost both.
- Bookmakers have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Hurricanes have a 52.4% chance to win.
- Carolina's games this season have had over 6.5 goals eight of 14 times.
Hurricanes vs Lightning Additional Info
Hurricanes vs. Lightning Rankings
|Lightning Total (Rank)
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|53 (4th)
|Goals
|46 (9th)
|50 (28th)
|Goals Allowed
|49 (27th)
|16 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (7th)
|6 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|12 (22nd)
Hurricanes Advanced Stats
- Over the Hurricanes' past 10 games, they've covered on just one occasion and posted a 5-5-0 record overall.
- In its past 10 games, Carolina has gone over the total four times.
- The Hurricanes total over the last 10 games is 0.2 goals fewer than the 6.5 total given for this matchup.
- During their last 10 games, Hurricanes' game goal totals average 8.9 goals, 1.2 goals lower per game than their season-long game scoring average.
- The Hurricanes' 46 total goals (3.3 per game) are the ninth-most in the NHL.
- The Hurricanes have conceded 49 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 27th.
- Their 19th-ranked goal differential is -3.
