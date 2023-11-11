When the Georgia Bulldogs square off against the Ole Miss Rebels at 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Bulldogs will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Georgia vs. Ole Miss Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Ole Miss (+10.5) Under (58.5) Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27

Week 11 Predictions

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Bulldogs have won twice against the spread this year.

Georgia has an ATS record of only 2-7 when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have played nine games this year and five of them have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 58.5 points, 6.1 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Ole Miss Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 22.7% chance of a victory for the Rebels.

So far this season, the Rebels have put together a 5-2-1 record against the spread.

Three of the Rebels' eight games with a set total have hit the over (37.5%).

The average total in Ole Miss games this season is 1.3 more points than the point total of 58.5 for this outing.

Bulldogs vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.3 15.4 41.2 13.2 32 20 Ole Miss 38.8 22.9 45.7 23.5 25 21.7

