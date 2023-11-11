The Furman Paladins (8-1) play a familiar opponent when they visit the VMI Keydets (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Paladin Stadium in a SoCon showdown.

Furman is compiling 367 yards per game on offense (53rd in the FCS), and rank 64th on the other side of the ball, yielding 352.7 yards allowed per game. VMI's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, registering 15.2 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FCS. On defense, it ranks 40th with 23.7 points allowed per contest.

Furman vs. VMI Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

City: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Paladin Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Furman vs. VMI Key Statistics

Furman VMI 367 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305.2 (95th) 352.7 (64th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 369.7 (79th) 172.4 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 121.2 (88th) 194.6 (70th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 184 (80th) 1 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (67th)

Furman Stats Leaders

Tyler Huff has been a dual threat for Furman so far this season. He has 1,483 passing yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 488 yards (54.2 ypg) on 87 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Dominic Roberto has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 674 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times as a runner.

Joshua Harris has hauled in 34 catches for 310 yards (34.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Colton Hinton has caught 23 passes for 270 yards (30 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Ben Ferguson has a total of 265 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes and scoring one touchdown.

VMI Stats Leaders

Collin Ironside has recored 1,222 passing yards, or 135.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 63.2% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with five interceptions.

Hunter Rice is his team's leading rusher with 134 carries for 682 yards, or 75.8 per game. He's found the end zone 10 times on the ground, as well.

Rashad Raymond has been given 88 carries and totaled 340 yards.

Aidan Twombly paces his squad with 399 receiving yards on 30 catches with three touchdowns.

Chance Knox has 35 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 369 yards (41 yards per game) this year.

Isaiah Lemmond has racked up 255 reciving yards (28.3 ypg) this season.

