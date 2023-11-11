Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Texas State Bobcats (6-3) will face off against their Sun Belt-rival, the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-3) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Brooks Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Bobcats favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 59 points.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas State vs. Coastal Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Conway, South Carolina
- Venue: Brooks Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas State Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59
|-130
|+110
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas State (-1.5)
|59.5
|-122
|+102
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Betting Trends
- Coastal Carolina has won seven games against the spread this season, failing to cover twice.
- The Chanticleers have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Texas State has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Bobcats have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
Coastal Carolina 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.