When the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers square off against the Texas State Bobcats at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 11, our projection model predicts the Chanticleers will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Coastal Carolina vs. Texas State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Coastal Carolina (+2.5) Under (57.5) Coastal Carolina 31, Texas State 23

Week 11 Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Chanticleers based on the moneyline is 46.5%.

The Chanticleers are 7-2-0 against the spread this season.

Coastal Carolina is 3-1 against the spread when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this year.

The Chanticleers have hit the over in two of nine games with a set total (22.2%).

The average total for Coastal Carolina games this season is 1.1 more points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Texas State Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Bobcats a 58.3% chance to win.

The Bobcats are 4-4-0 against the spread this year.

Texas State has an ATS record of 2-2 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Out of eight Bobcats games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Texas State games average 62.2 total points per game this season, 4.7 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Chanticleers vs. Bobcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Texas State 36.2 28.2 38.2 26.6 33.8 30.3 Coastal Carolina 30.0 21.0 36.8 14.8 24.6 26.0

