The Clemson Tigers should come out on top in their matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 11, based on our computer projections. If you're looking for more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Georgia Tech (+14.5) Toss Up (55) Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23

Week 11 ACC Predictions

Clemson Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers have an implied win probability of 86.7%.

The Tigers have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.

Clemson has an ATS record of 1-1 when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

There have been three Tigers games (out of eight) that hit the over this year.

The over/under in this game is 55 points, 5.0 higher than the average total in Clemson games this season.

Georgia Tech Betting Info (2023)

The Yellow Jackets have a 18.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Yellow Jackets are 5-3-0 against the spread this season.

Georgia Tech has a 1-1 record against the spread in games it was an underdog by 14.5 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in six of the Yellow Jackets' eight games with a set total.

The average point total for Georgia Tech this season is 1.9 points higher than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Yellow Jackets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Clemson 29.0 21.2 37.2 19.4 18.8 23.5 Georgia Tech 33.2 30.1 36.0 32.8 30.3 25.3

