ACC foes will do battle when the Clemson Tigers (5-4) face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (5-4) at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. In the column below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

When and Where is Clemson vs. Georgia Tech?

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Berkeley, California

Berkeley, California Venue: Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23

Clemson 31, Georgia Tech 23 Clemson has gone 3-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

The Tigers have played as a moneyline favorite of -650 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Georgia Tech has been an underdog in six games this season and won four (66.7%) of those contests.

The Yellow Jackets have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +450 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 86.7%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+14)



Georgia Tech (+14) Clemson has played eight games, posting three wins against the spread.

This season, the Tigers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 14 points or more.

In eight games played Georgia Tech has recorded five wins against the spread.

This season, the Yellow Jackets have one against the spread win in two games as an underdog of 14 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (54.5)



Over (54.5) Clemson and its opponents have combined to score more than 54.5 points in a game just twice this season.

This season, six of Georgia Tech's games have finished with a combined score higher than 54.5 points.

Clemson averages 29 points per game against Georgia Tech's 33.2, totaling 7.7 points over the contest's over/under of 54.5.

Splits Tables

Clemson

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 50 50.8 49.3 Implied Total AVG 30.6 32 29.3 ATS Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Over/Under Record 3-5-0 2-2-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-3 2-0 1-3 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-1 1-1 0-0

Georgia Tech

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 56.9 55.3 58.5 Implied Total AVG 33.9 33.8 34 ATS Record 5-3-0 2-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-2-0 4-0-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-2 0-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-2 1-1 3-1

