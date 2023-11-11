Citadel vs. Wofford Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Saturday, November 11
Our projection model predicts the Wofford Terriers will take down the Citadel Bulldogs on Saturday, November 11 at 2:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Johnson Hagood Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Citadel vs. Wofford Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Wofford (-2.9)
|45
|Wofford 24, Citadel 21
Citadel Betting Info (2022)
- The Bulldogs won five games against the spread last season, failing to cover five times.
- The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to hit the over four out of 10 times last season.
Wofford Betting Info (2023)
- The Terriers is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.
- The Terriers have not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.
Bulldogs vs. Terriers 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Citadel
|9.3
|37.6
|12.5
|40
|6.8
|35.6
|Wofford
|13.6
|29.1
|17
|26.3
|10.8
|31.4
