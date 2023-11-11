The Carolina Hurricanes, Brent Burns among them, play the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Amalie Arena. Prop bets for Burns in that upcoming Hurricanes-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brent Burns vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 22:15 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -2).

Burns has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 14 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In four of 14 games this year, Burns has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

In two of 14 contests this season, Burns has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Burns has an implied probability of 48.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Burns has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Burns Stats vs. the Lightning

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 14 Games 4 4 Points 2 2 Goals 0 2 Assists 2

