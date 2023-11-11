Andrew Novak is in 41st place, with a score of -9, after the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Andrew Novak Insights

Over his last 13 rounds, Novak has finished below par six times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 13 rounds.

Over his last 13 rounds, Novak has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice.

In his past five events, Novak has had an average finish of 46th.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Novak has had an average finish of 46th in his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 37 -5 275 0 17 0 2 $1M

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

In Novak's past three appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 29th.

Novak made the cut in two of his past three entries in this event.

Novak finished 17th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Port Royal Golf Course measures 6,828 yards for this tournament, 173 below the average course on the Tour in the past year (7,001).

The average course Novak has played in the past year has been 443 yards longer than the 6,828 yards Port Royal Golf Course will be at for this event.

Novak's Last Time Out

Novak finished in the 55th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, with an average of 2.95 strokes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP was poor, putting him in the fourth percentile of the field.

Novak was better than 69% of the field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.58 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Novak recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, better than the field average of 3.3.

On the 20 par-3s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Novak had three bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 2.8).

Novak's three birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP were less than the tournament average (5.0).

In that most recent competition, Novak posted a bogey or worse on 14 of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 9.3).

Novak finished the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP averaged 1.0 bogey or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Novak finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Novak's performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

