For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Andrei Svechnikov a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Andrei Svechnikov score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Svechnikov stats and insights

Svechnikov is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are conceding 50 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 28th in the league.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 17.8 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Hurricanes vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

