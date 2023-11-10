Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in York County, South Carolina this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

York County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

York Comprehensive High School at Westside High School

Game Time: 7:25 PM ET on November 10

7:25 PM ET on November 10 Location: Anderson, SC

Anderson, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gaffney High School at Clover High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Clover, SC

Clover, SC Conference: 5A - Region 3

5A - Region 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School