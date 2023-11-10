In Spartanburg County, South Carolina, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Laurens County
  • Dillon County
  • Lexington County
  • Darlington County
  • Fairfield County
  • Barnwell County
  • Greenville County
  • Aiken County
  • Charleston County
  • Cherokee County

    • Spartanburg County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Broome High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Clinton, SC
    • Conference: 3A - Region 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Spartanburg High School at J.L. Mann High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Greenville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.