The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) will meet the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Information

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

  • Gregory 'GG' Jackson II: 15.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Meechie Johnson Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
  • Hayden Brown: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Josh Gray: 4.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jacobi Wright: 7.3 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Virginia Tech Top Players (2022-23)

  • Justyn Mutts: 13.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Grant Basile: 16.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Sean Pedulla: 15 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Hunter Cattoor: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lynn Kidd: 5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Virginia Tech Rank Virginia Tech AVG South Carolina AVG South Carolina Rank
119th 74.1 Points Scored 64.3 339th
177th 70.1 Points Allowed 72.6 254th
251st 30.6 Rebounds 31.3 210th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 10.2 43rd
74th 8.3 3pt Made 7.6 149th
29th 15.5 Assists 11.1 324th
19th 9.6 Turnovers 12.5 249th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.