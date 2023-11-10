The Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) play the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Virginia Tech vs. South Carolina matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Virginia Tech Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Virginia Tech (-5.5) 139.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Virginia Tech (-6.5) 139.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Gamecocks were 11-9 ATS last season when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Virginia Tech put together a 14-17-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 18 times in Hokies games.

