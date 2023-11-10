The South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) take on the Virginia Tech Hokies (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Spectrum Center. It begins at 9:30 PM ET on ACC Network.

South Carolina vs. Virginia Tech Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Gamecocks shot 40.3% from the field, 4.3% lower than the 44.6% the Hokies' opponents shot last season.
  • South Carolina put together a 5-3 straight up record in games it shot higher than 44.6% from the field.
  • The Hokies ranked 289th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gamecocks ranked 43rd.
  • The Gamecocks averaged 5.8 fewer points per game last year (64.3) than the Hokies allowed their opponents to score (70.1).
  • When it scored more than 70.1 points last season, South Carolina went 5-4.

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina scored 63.3 points per game at home last season, and 68.3 on the road.
  • The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game at home last season, and 77.0 away.
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina drained more treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Carolina Upstate W 82-53 Colonial Life Arena
11/10/2023 Virginia Tech - Spectrum Center
11/13/2023 VMI - Colonial Life Arena
11/17/2023 DePaul - Desert Diamond Arena

