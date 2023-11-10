Friday's game features the Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-54 victory for heavily favored Vanderbilt according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Memorial Gymnasium

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction

Prediction: Vanderbilt 78, South Carolina Upstate 54

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt

Computer Predicted Spread: Vanderbilt (-23.7)

Vanderbilt (-23.7) Computer Predicted Total: 132.5

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

South Carolina Upstate ranked 255th in the country last year with 68.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 156th with 69.5 points allowed per contest.

The Spartans ranked 306th in the nation with 29.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 270th with 32.4 rebounds allowed per contest.

South Carolina Upstate put up 11.7 assists per game, which ranked them 289th in the country.

The Spartans were 258th in the country with 12.6 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 62nd with 13.6 forced turnovers per game.

Last season the Spartans drained 6.5 threes per game (274th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 33.7% (204th-ranked) from three-point land.

South Carolina Upstate ranked 100th in the country with 6.6 threes allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 149th with a 33.4% shooting percentage allowed from three-point land.

South Carolina Upstate took 65% two-pointers and 35% from three-point land last year. Of the team's baskets, 74.1% were two-pointers and 25.9% were threes.

