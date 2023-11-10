The Vanderbilt Commodores (0-1) take on the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina Upstate matchup.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline South Carolina Upstate Moneyline BetMGM Vanderbilt (-12.5) 145.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Vanderbilt (-12.5) 145.5 -900 +570 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina Upstate vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends (2022-23)

South Carolina Upstate compiled a 16-11-0 ATS record last season.

The Spartans covered the spread once last year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt compiled an 18-14-0 record against the spread last season.

The Commodores and their opponents combined to go over the point total 20 out of 32 times last season.

South Carolina Upstate Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 South Carolina Upstate is 21st-best in the country in terms of national championship odds (+4000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less confident, ranking the team 266th, a difference of 245 spots.

South Carolina Upstate's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

