How to Watch the Hornets vs. Wizards Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Wizards and Hornets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info
|Wizards vs Hornets Injury Report
|Wizards vs Hornets Betting Trends & Stats
|Wizards vs Hornets Prediction
|Wizards vs Hornets Odds/Over/Under
|Wizards vs Hornets Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Hornets Stats Insights
- The Hornets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (51.7%).
- Charlotte is 1-1 when it shoots better than 51.7% from the field.
- The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.
- The Hornets score an average of 116.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 126.9 the Wizards allow to opponents.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hornets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Hornets averaged 3.5 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (112.7).
- At home, the Hornets gave up 116.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 118.2.
- At home, the Hornets knocked down 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.1%).
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hornets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Gordon Hayward
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Terry Rozier
|Out
|Groin
|James Bouknight
|Out
|Knee
|Frank Ntilikina
|Out
|Leg
|Cody Martin
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.