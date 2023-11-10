The Washington Wizards (2-5) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-5) in a matchup of Southeast Division rivals at Capital One Arena on November 10, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.

Hornets vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. TV: Bally Sports

Hornets vs Wizards Additional Info

Hornets Stats Insights

The Hornets' 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is three percentage points lower than the Wizards have allowed to their opponents (51.7%).

Charlotte is 1-1 when it shoots better than 51.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 24th.

The Hornets score an average of 116.3 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 126.9 the Wizards allow to opponents.

Hornets Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Hornets averaged 3.5 fewer points per game at home (109.2) than away (112.7).

At home, the Hornets gave up 116.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 118.2.

At home, the Hornets knocked down 11.1 trifectas per game last season, 0.7 more than they averaged away (10.4). Their 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (33.9%) than on the road (32.1%).

