Friday's contest that pits the Furman Paladins (1-0) against the Belmont Bruins (1-0) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 77-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on November 10.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Furman vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Greenville, South Carolina

Greenville, South Carolina Venue: Timmons Arena

Furman vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 77, Belmont 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Furman vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Furman (-5.1)

Furman (-5.1) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

Furman Performance Insights

On offense, Furman was the 10th-best squad in the country (80.9 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 214th (71.2 points allowed per game).

On the boards, the Paladins were 134th in the country in rebounds (32.4 per game) last year. They were 130th in rebounds allowed (30.4 per game).

At 16.6 assists per game, Furman was 11th-best in the country last season.

The Paladins were the 20th-best squad in the country in 3-pointers made (9.4 per game) and 168th in 3-point percentage (34.4%) last year.

Defensively, Furman was 111th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.7 last season. It was 128th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.1%.

Furman took 46.4% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 33.5% of its made baskets are from there. Inside the arc, it took 53.6% of its shots, with 66.5% of its makes coming from there.

