How to Watch Furman vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Belmont Bruins (1-0) battle the Furman Paladins (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Timmons Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Furman vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Furman Stats Insights
- The Paladins made 47.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points higher than the Bruins allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Furman had a 19-3 straight-up record in games it shot better than 45% from the field.
- The Paladins were the 134th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bruins finished 270th.
- Last year, the Paladins put up 80.9 points per game, 9.1 more points than the 71.8 the Bruins allowed.
- Furman went 20-4 last season when scoring more than 71.8 points.
Furman Home & Away Comparison
- Furman averaged 86.5 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 77.5 points per contest.
- At home, the Paladins surrendered 1.2 more points per game (71.5) than in away games (70.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Furman performed worse in home games last season, draining 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 34.2% three-point percentage, compared to 10.1 per game with a 35.8% percentage away from home.
Furman Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|North Greenville
|W 84-68
|Timmons Arena
|11/10/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Timmons Arena
|11/16/2023
|Liberty
|-
|HTC Center
|11/25/2023
|@ UAB
|-
|Bartow Arena
