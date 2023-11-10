Searching for how to watch high school football games in Florence County, South Carolina this week? We've got what you need.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Carolina This Week

  • Marion County
  • Anderson County
  • Spartanburg County
  • Barnwell County
  • Williamsburg County
  • Cherokee County
  • York County
  • Lancaster County
  • Laurens County
  • Lexington County

    • Florence County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week

    Lake View High School at Johnsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Johnsonville, SC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.