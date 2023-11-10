The Clemson Tigers (1-0) battle the UAB Blazers (0-1) at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Clemson vs. UAB Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
  • Where: Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ACC Games

Clemson Stats Insights

  • The Tigers made 46.7% of their shots from the field last season, which was 5.5 percentage points higher than the Blazers allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
  • Clemson went 21-5 when it shot higher than 41.2% from the field.
  • The Tigers were the 101st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Blazers finished third.
  • Last year, the 74.7 points per game the Tigers recorded were only 4.4 more points than the Blazers gave up (70.3).
  • Clemson went 19-5 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Clemson Home & Away Comparison

  • Clemson put up 78.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 71.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 6.6 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Tigers gave up 7.9 fewer points per game (65.2) than away from home (73.1).
  • At home, Clemson drained 1.8 more treys per game (9.1) than away from home (7.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.8%) compared to away from home (33.2%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Winthrop W 78-56 Littlejohn Coliseum
11/10/2023 UAB - Harrah’s Cherokee Center Asheville
11/19/2023 Boise State - Littlejohn Coliseum
11/24/2023 Alcorn State - Littlejohn Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.