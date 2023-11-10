Citadel vs. Boston College November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) meet the Boston College Eagles (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at McAlister Field House. This matchup will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Citadel vs. Boston College Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Boston College (-9.5)
- Total: 138.5
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel Top Players (2022-23)
- Stephen Clark: 16.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Austin Ash: 15.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elijah Morgan: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Madison Durr: 7.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0 BLK
- David Maynard: 5 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Boston College Top Players (2022-23)
- Makai Ashton-Langford: 12.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jaeden Zackery: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- T.J. Bickerstaff: 5.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Quinten Post: 15.1 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Devin: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Citadel vs. Boston College Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Boston College Rank
|Boston College AVG
|Citadel AVG
|Citadel Rank
|312th
|66.6
|Points Scored
|67.4
|289th
|179th
|70.2
|Points Allowed
|74.2
|293rd
|241st
|30.8
|Rebounds
|28.9
|319th
|195th
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.2
|334th
|329th
|5.7
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|221st
|12.5
|Assists
|11.4
|307th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.