Friday's game between the Boston College Eagles (1-0) and the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at McAlister Field House has a projected final score of 76-69 based on our computer prediction, with Boston College securing the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no line set.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Charleston, South Carolina

Charleston, South Carolina Venue: McAlister Field House

Citadel vs. Boston College Score Prediction

Prediction: Boston College 76, Citadel 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Citadel vs. Boston College

Computer Predicted Spread: Boston College (-7.0)

Boston College (-7.0) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

Citadel Performance Insights

Last season, Citadel was 289th in college basketball offensively (67.4 points scored per game) and 293rd defensively (74.2 points conceded).

The Bulldogs were 319th in the country in rebounds per game (28.9) and 15th-worst in rebounds allowed (34.6) last year.

Citadel was 307th in college basketball in assists (11.4 per game) last season.

The Bulldogs were 210th in the country in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and 273rd in 3-point percentage (32.5%) last year.

Defensively, Citadel was 287th in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.1 last year. It was 160th in 3-point percentage allowed at 33.5%.

Last season, Citadel took 39.3% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 60.7% from inside it. In terms of makes, 29.6% of Citadel's buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.4% were 2-pointers.

