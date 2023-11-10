The Boston College Eagles (1-0) take on the Citadel Bulldogs (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

Citadel vs. Boston College Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina

McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

Citadel Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Eagles gave up to their opponents (44.3%).

Last season, Citadel had a 6-9 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Bulldogs were the 319th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 195th.

The Bulldogs put up only 2.8 fewer points per game last year (67.4) than the Eagles allowed (70.2).

Citadel put together a 6-5 record last season in games it scored more than 70.2 points.

Citadel Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Citadel scored 5.1 more points per game at home (70.6) than away (65.5).

The Bulldogs conceded fewer points at home (72.8 per game) than away (77.5) last season.

At home, Citadel made 8.4 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (6.3). Citadel's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (29.4%).

Citadel Upcoming Schedule