The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brett Pesce score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brett Pesce score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pesce stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Pesce scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Pesce has no points on the power play.

Pesce's shooting percentage is 14.3%, and he averages 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 35 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.3 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pesce recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 10/19/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 7-4 10/17/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 17:22 Away W 6-3 10/15/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:28 Away L 6-3 10/14/2023 Kings 0 0 0 23:05 Away W 6-5 SO 10/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:11 Home W 5-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.