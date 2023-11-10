South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Barnwell County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Barnwell County, South Carolina this week by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in South Carolina This Week
Barnwell County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Jefferson Davis Academy at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wagener-Salley High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Barnwell High School at Marion High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Marion, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.