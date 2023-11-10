South Carolina High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Aiken County, South Carolina is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Football Games This Week
Wagener-Salley High School at Blackville-Hilda High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Blackville, SC
- Conference: 1A - Region 3
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Pointe High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
