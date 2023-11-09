If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in York County, South Carolina, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Legion Collegiate Academy at Weddington High School