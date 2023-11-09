Tommy Tremble was a full participant in his most recent practice, and is likely available when the Carolina Panthers match up against the Chicago Bears at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 10. Check out Tremble's stats below.

In the passing game, Tremble has been targeted nine times, with season stats of 57 yards on eight receptions (7.1 per catch) and two TDs.

Tommy Tremble Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Stephen Sullivan (DNP/shoulder): 5 Rec; 41 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs Laviska Shenault Jr. (DNP/ankle): 7 Rec; 43 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs D.J. Chark (DNP/elbow): 17 Rec; 229 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Panthers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: November 9, 2023

November 9, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Tremble 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 9 8 57 21 2 7.1

Tremble Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 15 0 Week 5 @Lions 1 1 1 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 25 0 Week 8 Texans 3 2 4 1 Week 9 Colts 2 2 12 0

