The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) battle the East Carolina Pirates (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. It begins at 6:00 PM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. East Carolina 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans put up only 3.8 fewer points per game last year (52.9) than the Pirates allowed their opponents to score (56.7).
  • South Carolina Upstate went 9-8 last season when giving up fewer than 62.6 points.
  • Last year, the Pirates recorded only 0.8 fewer points per game (62.6) than the Spartans allowed (63.4).
  • East Carolina had a 16-1 record last season when putting up more than 63.4 points.
  • The Pirates made 25.8% of their shots from the field last season, which was 27.3 percentage points lower than the Spartans allowed to their opponents (53.1%).
  • The Spartans' 25.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 17.0 percentage points lower than the Pirates given up to their opponents (42.7%).

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ Davidson L 86-51 John M. Belk Arena
11/9/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
11/11/2023 @ Kentucky - Memorial Coliseum
11/14/2023 Lees-McRae - G.B. Hodge Center

