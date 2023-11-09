The Utah Utes (1-0) square off against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina State vs. Utah 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 46.8 points per game last year were 19.2 fewer points than the 66.0 the Utes gave up.

When South Carolina State gave up fewer than 82.8 points last season, it went 3-21.

Last year, the 82.8 points per game the Utes scored were 13.4 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (69.4).

Utah went 23-1 last season when scoring more than 69.4 points.

The Utes made 48.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.9%).

The Bulldogs shot at a 15.2% clip from the field last season, 26.0 percentage points fewer than the 41.2% shooting opponents of the Utes averaged.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina State Schedule