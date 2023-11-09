Thursday's contest between the Utah Utes (1-0) and the South Carolina State Bulldogs (0-0) at Jon M. Huntsman Center should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-40 and heavily favors Utah to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Bulldogs finished 3-27 during the 2022-23 season.

South Carolina State vs. Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Jon M. Huntsman Center in Salt Lake City, Utah How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

South Carolina State vs. Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah 93, South Carolina State 40

South Carolina State Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 22.6 points per game last season with a -677 scoring differential overall. They put up 46.8 points per game (360th in college basketball) and allowed 69.4 per outing (299th in college basketball).

In 2022-23, South Carolina State averaged 49.7 points per game in MEAC action, and 46.8 overall.

At home, the Bulldogs scored 50.3 points per game last season, 5.4 more than they averaged away (44.9).

In 2022-23, South Carolina State gave up 14.0 fewer points per game at home (59.9) than on the road (73.9).

