The South Florida Bulls (0-0) go up against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Florida Moneyline South Carolina State Moneyline
BetMGM South Florida (-17.5) 149.5 -2500 +1150 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel South Florida (-17.5) 149.5 -4000 +1260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • South Carolina State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.
  • The Bulldogs covered the spread twice when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).
  • South Florida compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.
  • The Bulls and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.

South Carolina State Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • The implied probability of South Carolina State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.