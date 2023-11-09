South Carolina State vs. South Florida: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
The South Florida Bulls (0-0) go up against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the South Florida vs. South Carolina State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina State vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Florida Moneyline
|South Carolina State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Florida (-17.5)
|149.5
|-2500
|+1150
|FanDuel
|South Florida (-17.5)
|149.5
|-4000
|+1260
South Carolina State vs. South Florida Betting Trends (2022-23)
- South Carolina State went 13-14-0 ATS last year.
- The Bulldogs covered the spread twice when an underdog by 17.5 points or more last year (in seven opportunities).
- South Florida compiled a 15-14-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Bulls and their opponents combined to hit the over 19 out of 29 times last season.
South Carolina State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The implied probability of South Carolina State winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
