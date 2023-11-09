How to Watch South Carolina State vs. South Florida on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The South Florida Bulls (0-0) play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Carolina State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 43.1% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, South Carolina State had a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.1% from the field.
- The Bulls ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked seventh.
- The Bulldogs put up just 1.4 more points per game last year (73.4) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (72).
- South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).
- At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 87.2.
- South Carolina State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Voorhees
|W 65-57
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/9/2023
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|11/13/2023
|North Florida
|-
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|11/17/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.