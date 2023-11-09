The South Florida Bulls (0-0) play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV: ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 43.1% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Last season, South Carolina State had a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.1% from the field.

The Bulls ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked seventh.

The Bulldogs put up just 1.4 more points per game last year (73.4) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (72).

South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).

At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 87.2.

South Carolina State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

