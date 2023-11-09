The South Florida Bulls (0-0) play the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. South Florida Game Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The Bulldogs shot 42.3% from the field, 0.8% lower than the 43.1% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, South Carolina State had a 4-8 record in games the team collectively shot above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Bulls ranked 54th in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Bulldogs ranked seventh.
  • The Bulldogs put up just 1.4 more points per game last year (73.4) than the Bulls gave up to opponents (72).
  • South Carolina State went 4-12 last season when it scored more than 72 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, South Carolina State scored 79.8 points per game last season, 8.7 more than it averaged away (71.1).
  • At home, the Bulldogs allowed 76.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 87.2.
  • South Carolina State drained more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.3%) than on the road (30.8%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Voorhees W 65-57 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/9/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
11/13/2023 North Florida - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
11/17/2023 @ Samford - Pete Hanna Center

