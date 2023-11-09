According to our computer projection model, the Louisville Cardinals will beat the Virginia Cavaliers when the two teams play at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium on Thursday, November 9, which begins at 7:30 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Louisville vs. Virginia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisville (-20.5) Over (50.5) Louisville 39, Virginia 14

Week 11 Predictions

Louisville Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cardinals a 93.3% chance to win.

The Cardinals are 5-3-1 against the spread this season.

Louisville has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 20.5-point favorites.

The Cardinals have seen three of its nine games go over the point total.

The average total for Louisville games this season has been 50.7, 0.2 points higher than the total for this game.

Virginia Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cavaliers based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

So far this season, the Cavaliers have compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread.

When they have played as at least 20.5-point underdogs this season, the Cavaliers are 1-1 against the spread.

Out of the Cavaliers' nine games with a set total, six have hit the over (66.7%).

The average point total for the Virginia this season is 0.9 points less than this game's over/under.

Cardinals vs. Cavaliers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Louisville 32.9 16.3 40.4 10.2 17 24 Virginia 23.1 32.4 25 29.5 23.8 31.3

