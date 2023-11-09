Hayden Hurst Week 10 Preview vs. the Bears
Hayden Hurst will be running routes against the fifth-worst passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Chicago Bears in Week 10, on Thursday at 8:15 PM ET.
Hurst's 16 receptions (on 28 targets) have netted him 170 yards (to average 21.3 per game) and one TD.
Hurst vs. the Bears
- Hurst vs the Bears (since 2021): No games
- Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- 18 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Bears this year.
- Two opposing players have caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Chicago on the season.
- The Bears surrender 256.9 passing yards per game, the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense this season.
- So far this year, the Bears have conceded 20 passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 2.2 per game. That ranks 32nd in NFL play.
Panthers Player Previews
Hayden Hurst Receiving Props vs. the Bears
- Receiving Yards: 14.5 (-111)
Hurst Receiving Insights
- In three of eight games this year, Hurst has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.
- Hurst has 9.0% of his team's target share (28 targets on 311 passing attempts).
- He has 170 receiving yards on 28 targets to rank 109th in league play with 6.1 yards per target.
- In one of eight games this year, Hurst has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
- He has 8.3% of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (one).
- Hurst has been targeted three times in the red zone (11.1% of his team's 27 red zone pass attempts).
Hurst's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Colts
|11/5/2023
|Week 9
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|10/29/2023
|Week 8
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|10/8/2023
|Week 5
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|10/1/2023
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
