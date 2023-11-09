Thursday's game that pits the Duke Blue Devils (1-0) versus the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-1) at Cameron Indoor Stadium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-56 in favor of Duke, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 9.

The Chanticleers' last game was an 83-53 loss to Georgia Tech on Monday.

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Coastal Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: Duke 80, Coastal Carolina 56

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Chanticleers had a +58 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 1.9 points per game. They put up 70.0 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and allowed 68.1 per outing to rank 274th in college basketball.

Coastal Carolina averaged 0.7 more points in Sun Belt action (70.7) than overall (70.0).

At home, the Chanticleers averaged 75.7 points per game last season. Away, they averaged 65.8.

In 2022-23, Coastal Carolina conceded 20.2 fewer points per game at home (57.9) than away (78.1).

