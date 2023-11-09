The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (1-0) and the North Florida Ospreys (1-0) take the floor at The Buc Dome on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: North Charleston, South Carolina

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: The Buc Dome

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Charleston Southern Betting Records & Stats

Charleston Southern went 13-14-0 ATS last season.

North Florida's .519 ATS win percentage (14-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Charleston Southern's .481 mark (13-14-0 ATS Record).

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston Southern 72.6 148.8 74.4 152 142.7 North Florida 76.2 148.8 77.6 152 147.8

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Charleston Southern Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buccaneers put up 72.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 77.6 the Ospreys gave up.

When Charleston Southern scored more than 77.6 points last season, it went 5-0 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston Southern 13-14-0 14-13-0 North Florida 14-13-0 15-12-0

Charleston Southern vs. North Florida Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston Southern North Florida 6-8 Home Record 11-2 3-12 Away Record 3-14 5-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 79.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.3 66.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7 9-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.